The Astronauts has launched Witchfire, the grimdark first-person shooter, into early access.

Witchfire, which has a new gameplay trailer, is available exclusively on the Epic Games Store for $40. I like the way it looks, and it reminds me of Immortals of Eveum, which was also a shooter-style fantasy game.

The Warsaw, Poland-based studio is sharing long-form gameplay footage for the first time, showing deadly traps and vicious undead hordes. It shows the fell fates that await the ill-equipped. The depicts a war between the remnants of humanity and witches.

“In Witchfire, players wield freedom to hunt the way they choose with a wide arsenal of weapons and magics. This is a roguelite home for wayward players looking to immerse themselves in a dark world and meet challenges with even darker solutions.” said Adrian Chmielarz, creative director of The Astronauts, in a statements.

Armed with forbidden pagan magic and infernal firearms as one of the Vatican’s elite preyers, players will experience a world that adapts to their progress. The longer a preyer brazenly clings to life, amassing more power and a greater arsenal, the Witch will sense this growing threat and send forth deadly cataclysms and more powerful minions. Greater success means greater challenges to conquer. If you die, you lose all your loot, and the monsters you killed come back.

Preyers have the freedom to choose their methods of witch-hunting: a sharpshooter’s agile fingers, a tactician’s analytical mind, or the warlock’s eldritch might and magical relics. Select or combine these tactics to determine the most suitable path to victory. Furthermore, the preyer is not bound by time restrictions— you can rush into a huge mob of enemies, eliminate them one by one from afar, steer clear of a fight, or provoke more battles for bigger rewards. You decide which path to embark upon.