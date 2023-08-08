We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

The Bornless is a new upcoming entry in first-person shooter multiplayer horror gaming coming from Cathedral Studios. Today, the company is releasing a new trailer for the game, which is set to be released in 2024.

The game is reminiscent of other popular multiplayer horror games like Hunt: Showdown and Dead by Daylight. I played the beta of the game and it’s a fast-paced.

Based in London, Cathedral Studios is an indie game studio comprising developers from franchises like Far Cry, Borderlands, Assassin’s Creed, and Call of Duty. It was started two years ago by two brothers, Toby Saunders and Bobby Saunders. They created a Web3 element for the game.

To build excitement, Cathedral Studios has planned open access weekends once a month until October, with every weekend in October open to the public, said Jonas Rosbech, marketing head, in an interview with GamesBeat. Gamers can now add The Bornless to their Wishlist on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The environment of The Bornless.

The Bornless delivers an adrenaline-fueled experience in a Lovecraftian horror setting. The newly released trailer provides a glimpse into the heart-pounding gameplay, immersive lore, and formidable demons that players will encounter, including clowns, spiders, and snakes designed to trigger phobias.

The trailer also showcases the meticulous attention to detail, cooperative gameplay, intricate character designs, and strategic elements that the company hopes will set The Bornless apart from its peers. The game promises a chilling and atmospheric backdrop that will keep players on the edge of their seats.

The setting and the demons

Orobas is a demon in The Bornless.

The free-to-play game takes places in the 1800s in a town called Farmouth. The developers are testing AI storytelling where you can communicate with an angel who is an AI-based non-player character.

The game immerses you in a dark and creepy world where demonic forces intertwine with the human realm. The Bornless sets the stage for a thrilling cooperative gameplay environment, where the victorious team reigns supreme. Uncover the secrets of the ominous Church of Orobas (one of the demons) and fight against unholy powers that threaten to disrupt the balance of the universe. Survival in this nightmare-fueled world will depend on your strategy, courage, and wits.

In The Bornless, players can join or create a faction and unlock access to safehouses, custom base-building tools and competitive tournaments. Branton Lansdale, head of game at Cathedral Studios, said, “The faction system serves as a clan with benefits. Faction leaders and their communities are rewarded with membership in our Solomon’s Council, exclusive sneak peeks, and much more.”

Landsale hopes the game stands out with its deep lore, vivid characters, and diverse skill system. Each of the eight playable characters slated for launch possesses intricate and compelling backstories. The Bornless takes pride in its storytelling, having already penned a novella that sets the scene for one of its noir-inspired characters, Harry.

You can play different maps or join scenarios with different demons. I played on maps with a toothy creature known as Orobas. And there is a huge snake-like creature named Botis.

Gameplay

Stick close to your ally in The Bornless.

Rosbech said the game will have symmetrical modes, like 2v2v2v2 multiplayer, with four teams of two like in Hunt: Showdown. Or assymmetrical modes, where all players might square off against a single demon like in Dead by Daylight. You can choose from among various playable heroes.

If you join a faction, you can grab things in the game and take them back to the faction’s safe house, where the collective resources will benefit the whole faction. You can also decorate the faction house.

I was glad that the game had Xbox controller support so I could play the FPS in a familiar way. I occasionally had trouble opening boxes as I needed to be at the right distance. We started off with symmetrical two-versus-two games.

We needed to find signs in the landscape, like a red beacon that was a signal to where we could find a red cauldron, where you can try to summon a demon. If you do it, then the demon spawns and hunts down the enemy team. We got to it first and spawned Orobas.

Orobas caused our opponents a lot of grief and fear. The second time we spawned the demon Orobas killed us by some accident in the code. You can also buy weapons and find ammo. You can get shotguns, rifles or the most powerful weapon, the Tommy Gun.

The team is considering whether to enable the player to control the hunting demon like Orobas, or to let AI control it. It was easier for us to get around the town, but some of the maps are set in the darkness of the woods, where all you have to guide you — and expose yourself to others — is a lantern. If your comrade is downed, you can revive the fighter before they bleed out if you’re near enough.

Getting reactions

The beacon shows the way to the red cauldron in The Bornless.

I enjoyed the gameplay, which was fast and exciting as we tried to figure out where the enemy teams were and where Orobas, the demon, was located. On top of that, we had to find resources, guns and ammo — meaning that we had to keep moving the whole time. The challenge was that it was harder to keep track of your teammate, but you also had the shock of never knowing if someone running was on your team or the enemies. Friendly fire was turned on.

Content creators and early testers have expressed their excitement for The Bornless. SpikeReacts, a prominent content creator, states, “The game has a wealth of deployabilities – it’s a fantastic game.” UntilRagnarokGG adds, “The Bornless is a much-needed addition to the Horror Gaming community.”

Despite the challenges of establishing a new studio and creating a unique world, Cathedral Studios has remained committed to perfecting the game’s narrative and honing the gameplay experience over the years.

Toby Saunders, CEO at Cathedral Studios, said “We aspire to lead in technology, but for us, the story holds paramount importance. We’ve strived to weave an immersive, captivating narrative while ensuring an enjoyable gaming experience.”