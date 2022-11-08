Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

The number one branded music experience in Roblox is Gamefam’s latest release, Festival Tycoon. The Festival Tycoon experience is an official release on behalf of The Chainsmokers, Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

Festival Tycoon topped 18 million visits in less than a month. Players can build their own music festivals, with pyrotechnics, merch booths, backstage VIP areas, amusement park rides and more.

The Chainsmokers Concert Experience, which celebrated the launch of Festival Tycoon, became the all-time highest rated concert performance in Roblox history.

“We set out to create this one of a kind experience in Festival Tycoon to thrill a massive audience around the world, and we’re blown away by the reception,” said Gamefam’s Joe Ferencz. “This was a true collaboration from all sides, which resulted in an amazing experience for the fans and community who got to be part of history and is helping to pave the way for the future of truly engaging entertainment that can only be found in the metaverse.”

Festival Tycoon is above 90% — 91.6%, to be specific — in terms of player rating. The concert itself is sitting at an 84.2% positive player rating. Compared to the next most popular experience and concert, it isn’t even close. Festival Tycoon and The Chainsmokers are in an entirely different league.

The Chainsmokers Concert Experience, for a little perspective, is sitting at 24.4M lifetime visits at the time of this writing. It isn’t quite the Roblox concert with the highest views. That record goes to Lil Nas X, at 36.9M lifetime visits.

Travis Scott’s 2020 Fortnite tour drew over 27 million players in. 78 million players took the time to catch Ariana Grande’s Fortnite concert. The Chainsmokers might not be at the very top across the whole metaverse, but they’re certainly up there and in esteemed company.

Those numbers aren’t feasible in the real world

You aren’t going to fit 24.4 million people in a concert. Even if you ignore all the health reasons we currently need to consider, you just can’t make those numbers happen. The Philippine Arena in Bulacan is one of the largest concert halls in the world. It has a maximum capacity of 55,000 attendees.

The Chainsmokers would need to perform to a sold out Philippine Arena every day for fifteen months to beat the numbers from Roblox.