The Expanse: A Telltale Series got a gameplay reveal at Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live event.

The trailer showed pre-alpha game footage, and it looks pretty good. You can tell it isn’t based on the prior iteration of the company’s game engine.

It is coming from Telltale, Deck Nine and Alcon in the summer of 2023. The new Telltale was reborn after the previous on shut down. The new company, headed by Jamie Oliver, is using external devs to create games like The Expanse. The title is coming for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The gameplay shows astronauts making tough decisions in the loneliness of space.