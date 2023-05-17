Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Telltale revealed the launch date of its next adaptation based on Amazon Prime’s The Expanse series. Episode 1 launches all major platforms — PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store — on July 27.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series puts players in the role of Camina Drummer, the XO of a scavenger ship in the asteroid belt. Actress Cara Gee reprises her role as Drummer from the TV series which concluded in January 2022. The game is a prequel to the show and will give fans new insight into the fan favorite character’s past.

As Drummer, players must manage their crew as they search The Belt for treasure. Like other Telltale titles, players will have to make difficult decisions that will change the story’s outcome.

The Expanse adaptation puts emphasis on immersive exploration. Players will scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and Zero-G thrusters to navigate wreck and open space.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

True to television, the following four episodes will release every two weeks. The fifth and final episode will be available on September 21.

Pre-orders are live on June 1 for both the Standard and Deluxe editions — Deluxe edition buyers will automatically receive (unannounced) DLC content. Fans who pre-order The Expanse: A Telltale Series on PlayStation or Epic Games Store can access the game 24 hours early.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is the studio’s first release since it reformed in 2019. Telltale recently raised an undisclosed sum from Hiro Capital and Skybound Entertainment. The title was first announced in December 2021 and a summer 2023 release window was confirmed in August 2022.