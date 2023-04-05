Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Polygon Labs has teamed up with Feature, an entertainment studio and technology company, on a new racing franchise dubbed Lollipop from the maker of The Fast and the Furious.

The intellectual property will cross streaming film/TV, gaming and professional sports. Feature has chosen blockchain protocol Polygon to power the franchise, which is being written and executive produced by David Ayer (The Fast and the Furious, Training Day) and Chris Long of Cedar Park Studios.

Polygon had done a lot of deals lately, including teaming up with Immutable.

Lollipop promises a unique content experience that combines elements of episodic streaming, gaming, and professional sports, inviting audiences to actively participate in a narrative-driven racing circuit through tech-enabled gamification.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Polygon Labs as we pioneer next-generation content experiences and bring the world’s first next-generation storytelling project to market with Lollipop,” said Feature CEO, Steven Ilous, in a statement. “Polygon technology will play an integral component in seamlessly bringing the Lollipop experience to audiences across the globe.”

Feature leverages tech to usher in a new era of storytelling. The company believes in multi-dimensional content experiences centered around creators and their communities, engaging audiences in novel ways by integrating gamification, artificial intelligence, user-generated content, and ownership. The result radically transforms one-dimensional content into multi-layered, interactive experiences.

“Feature is spearheading the future of storytelling and utilizing Polygon blockchain technology to create a completely new type of media,” said Ryan Wyatt, president of Polygon Labs, in a statement. “The project’s achievements are truly pioneering and we are looking forward to helping to bring their vision to life.”

Feature recently partnered with Netflix to lead a campaign for Love Death + Robots that leveraged its technology. The studio is also behind the successful Huxley project, a graphic novel franchise which includes a feature film to be produced by Ari Arad of Arad Productions (Uncharted, Borderlands, Iron Man). Feature partnered with Hollywood studio BRON Studios to produce Gossamer, featuring Forest Whittaker and Vera Farmiga. The company also licensed proprietary technology to Coinbase last year.

Feature is supported by Cedar Park Studios, an independent film studio founded by David Ayer and Chris Long. The duo will be spearheading the narrative portion of the Lollipop experience. Cedar Park is currently producing The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham, with Ayer directing and Long serving as a producer.

More information regarding Lollipop is available at lollipop.racing. For more information about Feature, please visit feature.io