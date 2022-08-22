Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

The Game Awards are set to return this December, with a new addition. The show has a new award to give out: Best Adaptation. As the name suggests, its for the best adaptation of a gaming IP into a movie, show, podcast, novel or comic book.

Media adapted from video games is becoming more and more common. There are dozens either close to launch or currently in production: A Mario movie, a Last of Us show, a Borderlands movie and another Castlevania show, just to name a few. The Game Awards has previously premiered trailers for game adaptations, including the Sonic films and Halo, the Paramount Plus series.

Geoff Keighley said in a statement: “The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favorite gaming franchises. With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honor excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums.”

The Game Awards will air on December 8, and will stream live. In addition to the “regular” event, TGA will also have an IMAX experience accompanying it.