I don’t know what I expect from Geoff Keighley at this point. Every year, I begin The Game Awards knowing exactly what they are, and they deliver on that promise. Meaning, they’re a trailer-and-cameo show. But somehow, something always happens that catches me off-guard. This year, it was the appearance of Al Pacino, of all people, to present the performance award; the genuinely enjoyable Animal cameo (and his back-and-forth with Bear McCreary, who seemed truly happy to see him); and finally a random kid who crashed Hidetaka Miyazaki’s acceptance speech. It was a weird night all around.

Overall, I’m satisfied, if unsurprised with how the night went. I’m pleased Christopher Judge won the performance award, though I was pulling a bit for Sunny Suljic (as was Judge himself, I’m sure). And I am glad that Bayonetta 3 won Best Action game. But let’s talk trailers — and speaking of Bayonetta, I was not expecting a new game in the series so soon, let alone an artsy puzzle platformer. But now I want it and must have it. I’m almost as excited for Hades 2, given that I’ve been telling everyone who would listen about Hades and Persephone’s other children and now we’re seeing at least one.

In non-Game Awards news, the Federal Trade Commission has gotten involved in the Microsoft-Activision acquisition. The FTC is suing to block the acquisition on antitrust grounds. I would caution anyone against instantly taking Microsoft’s side here. So far, the major arguments against the acquisition have been from Sony, and those have been — to put it gently — somewhat farcical and self-serving. But just because Sony’s arguments have been less-than-compelling doesn’t mean that the FTC has no grounds. I’m curious to see how this plays out.

As for what games I’m playing … I’ll be honest, all the games I wanted to play have now released for this year. So from now until 2023’s big release, I’m playing catch up. I think I’ll finally play some titles I’ve not yet tried, such as Dying Light 2 and Splatoon 3. So many of the games are on Game Pass that I have a lot of work still to do.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Hello Neighbor 2

Chained Echoes

Dragon Quest Treasures

Ixion

Swordship

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Samurai Maiden

Togges

New on subscription services:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Game Pass)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Game Pass)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PlayStation Plus)

Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition (PlayStation Plus)

Biomutant (PlayStation Plus)

Quake (Prime Gaming)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Prime Gaming)

The Amazing American Circus (Prime Gaming)

Banners of Ruin (Prime Gaming)

Spinch (Prime Gaming)

Desert Child (Prime Gaming)

Doors: Paradox (Prime Gaming)

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow (Prime Gaming)

Windjammers 2 (Luna Prime)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (Luna Prime)

Dusk (Luna Prime)

Joggernauts (Luna Prime)

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (Luna Prime)

Saints Row IV (GeForce Now)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (GeForce Now)

JellyCar Worlds (Apple Arcade)