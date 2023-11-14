Shortly after revealing the nominees of its 2023 event, The Game Awards has launched its own island in Fortnite that allows users to vote… though not for any of the main TGA categories. Instead, the TGA island allows players to vote for their favorite user-created Fortnite island.
Players who join the island can use the portal to visit the ten nominated islands, then vote for them on the main TGA island. They can also explore the TGA island itself and collect several awards statues to get an XP boost. The island was created in partnership with Studio 568 and NightTimes (Epic Games doesn’t appear to be involved with the event).
Fortnite itself is also a finalist in The Game Awards — specifically, it’s nominated for the Best Ongoing Game category. It’s not clear whether the winner of Best Fortnite Island will be read out at the event, which airs on December 7.
