The Game Awards announced today that its 10th show will air on December 7 as both an in-person event and streaming live. The show takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will livestream on most platforms.

According to the company, last year’s Game Awards (where Elden Ring took home the top prize) had 103 million livestreams around the world. It also introduced the “Best Adaptation” category, which has a number of possible nominees this year.

Geoff Keighley, creator of the Game Awards, said in a statement, “Each year, we look forward to hosting a show that honors the stand-out games of the year, while also announcing and previewing some of the world’s biggest and most anticipated video games. With so many beloved video game franchises exploring new mediums and developers creating new experiences across platforms, whether in games, television, movies and beyond, the industry continues to expand in many surprising ways, and we can’t wait to honor the year’s best games and to show viewers around the world what’s next.”