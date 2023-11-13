GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

The Game Awards holds its tenth ceremony later this year on December 7, where it’ll honor the games voted the best of the year. It’s not going to be easy, as 2023 has been an embarrassment of riches with regards to good games. Several of the titles that have already received this year’s highest acclaim made it onto the list, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Alan Wake II and Tears of the Kingdom.

We’ve already had one major gaming awards event this year, The Golden Joystick Awards. Baldur’s Gate 3 swept many of that event’s categories, so it might make for a point of comparison for The Game Awards. This also marks the second time The Game Awards gives awards for Best Adaptation, as more and more games become fodder for Hollywood and small-screen adaptations.

The Game Awards 2023 airs live on December 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. GamesBeat will be holding its Pixels to Pop Culture event earlier that day.

Here’s the complete list of nominees below.

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next? Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

The Game Awards 2023: All Nominees

Game of the Year:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Multiplayer:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Best Indie Game:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Art Direction:

Alan Wake II

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music:

Alan Wake II, Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design:

Alan Wake II

Dead Space (2023)

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance:

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovations in Accessibility:

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Senaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Mobile Game:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game:

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game:

Alan Wake II

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Role-Playing Game:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game:

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game:

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing Game:

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Adaptation:

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game:

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year:

Ironmouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete:

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen

Best Esports Team:

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach:

Christine “Potter” Chi

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Jordan “Gunba” Graham

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young

Best Esports Event:

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023