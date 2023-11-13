The Game Awards holds its tenth ceremony later this year on December 7, where it’ll honor the games voted the best of the year. It’s not going to be easy, as 2023 has been an embarrassment of riches with regards to good games. Several of the titles that have already received this year’s highest acclaim made it onto the list, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Alan Wake II and Tears of the Kingdom.
We’ve already had one major gaming awards event this year, The Golden Joystick Awards. Baldur’s Gate 3 swept many of that event’s categories, so it might make for a point of comparison for The Game Awards. This also marks the second time The Game Awards gives awards for Best Adaptation, as more and more games become fodder for Hollywood and small-screen adaptations.
The Game Awards 2023 airs live on December 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. GamesBeat will be holding its Pixels to Pop Culture event earlier that day.
Here’s the complete list of nominees below.
The Game Awards 2023: All Nominees
Game of the Year:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Multiplayer:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best Indie Game:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game:
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Art Direction:
- Alan Wake II
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music:
- Alan Wake II, Petri Alanko
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Borislav Slavov
- Final Fantasy XVI, Masayoshi Soken
- Hi-Fi Rush, Shuichi Kobori
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team
Best Audio Design:
- Alan Wake II
- Dead Space (2023)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Best Performance:
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake II
- Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovations in Accessibility:
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact:
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Senaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing Game:
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Best Mobile Game:
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best VR/AR Game:
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Best Action Game:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure Game:
- Alan Wake II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Role-Playing Game:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting Game:
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Best Family Game:
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy Game:
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing Game:
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Adaptation:
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated Game:
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year:
- Ironmouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Game:
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete:
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen
Best Esports Team:
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Best Esports Coach:
- Christine “Potter” Chi
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young
Best Esports Event:
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
