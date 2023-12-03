Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards released a trailer aimed at getting us hyped for the show on December 7 and the games of 2024.
The 2-minute and 43-second trailer doesn’t spoil a lot of the upcoming games, but it does show off scenes from a bunch of the memorable games of 2023 that will be honored with awards on Thursday, which is when we have our own separate side event GamesBeat at The Game Awards in the morning. We’re not affiliated with the show but are celebrating in the same spirit.
It’s a pretty well-edited trailer meant to make you feel emotion about the grandeur of gaming.
And it also comes a day after Microsoft showed off the trailer for Season Two of the Halo streaming show, which does a great job of showing humanity as the underdog in its fight against the invasion of the Covenant in the sci-fi series. Season Two will premiere on February 8, 2024.
It’s enough to get you excited. We’ll be covering The Game Awards and offering our own thoughts on the games as they get announced.
