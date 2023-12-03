Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards released a trailer aimed at getting us hyped for the show on December 7 and the games of 2024.

The 2-minute and 43-second trailer doesn’t spoil a lot of the upcoming games, but it does show off scenes from a bunch of the memorable games of 2023 that will be honored with awards on Thursday, which is when we have our own separate side event GamesBeat at The Game Awards in the morning. We’re not affiliated with the show but are celebrating in the same spirit.

It’s a pretty well-edited trailer meant to make you feel emotion about the grandeur of gaming.

? Thursday, #TheGameAwards streams live to celebrate the best and reveal what’s next for video games.



Here’s this year’s hype trailer, edited by @geoffkeighley featuring “Optimistic” by @radiohead



Tune in Thursday at 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30a GMT at https://t.co/Cp7TpPQrA3 pic.twitter.com/Jsg1JDOGlb — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 3, 2023 The Game Awards trailer comes a day after Microsoft showed off a trailer for the Fallout streaming video series. It’s cool that it honored not only show creator Jonathan Nolan but also Bethesda’s creative head Todd Howard. Fallout is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

And it also comes a day after Microsoft showed off the trailer for Season Two of the Halo streaming show, which does a great job of showing humanity as the underdog in its fight against the invasion of the Covenant in the sci-fi series. Season Two will premiere on February 8, 2024.

It’s enough to get you excited. We’ll be covering The Game Awards and offering our own thoughts on the games as they get announced.