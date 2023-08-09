We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

The 2024 Gayming Awards, a LGBTQ video game award show, is heading to Palm Springs in 2024.

The show, now in its fourth year, will relocate from New York City to the Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs, California. The event will be on April 7, 2024.

Known for its vibrant LGBTQ community, Palm Springs offers an ideal backdrop for the celebration of queer geek culture, the event organizers said. The Gayming Awards aims to become a prominent player on the global video game stage, and the new location reflects its commitment to growth and inclusivity.

Following the success of the 2023 Awards, which recognized an exceptionally diverse lineup of games, content creators, and companies, the 2024 event promises to be even more expansive. In addition to the main award show, the organizers have added a networking brunch for nominees, industry professionals, and press, fostering connections within the LGBTQ gaming community.

To further promote diversity and inclusion among nominees and attendees, the Gayming Awards has established a Community Diversity Council, led by Raffy Regulus from NYC Gaymers. This council will work alongside the production team to ensure that the event remains equitable and inclusive, with a focus on representation and fairness.

“This move shows that we want to keep carving out our space in the global games industry as we come to its spiritual home in California,” said Robin Gray, the creator of the Gayming Awards, in a statement. “Having Raffy head up the Community Diversity Council is crucial to our goal of celebrating LGBTQ+ representation in its fullest form and ensuring our event is as inclusive as possible.”

Kate Brown, director of sales & marketing at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, expressed delight in hosting the Gayming Awards. Brown said in a statement, “It aligns perfectly with our brand pillars of fun, escapism, and inclusivity, and reflects our continued support of the LGBTQ community.”

Scott White, president & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs, said in a statement, “We’re excited to welcome the 2024 Gayming Awards to Palm Springs and the beautiful Margaritaville Resort. We share your vision of inclusion and are excited to celebrate LGBTQ+ representation in the global games industry.”

In addition to the physical event, the Gayming Awards will be livestreamed for a global audience, replicating the success of previous years. With over half a million viewers for the 2023 Awards, the organizers aim to make the show more accessible through expanded media partnerships and platform availability. Nominations for the Gayming Awards 2024 open in October 2023.