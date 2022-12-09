Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
The Last of Us is coming to the PC on March 3, 2023. Sony made the announcement tonight at The Game Awards.
Did I mention this is my favorite game? Oh yeah, I did. Many times. OK maybe The Last of Us Part II was better. But it’s going to be quite a year for the fans of the series from Naughty Dog. The Last of Us debuted as a remake on the PlayStation 5 this fall. And there’s an HBO TV show coming with Pedro Pascual and Bella Ramsey on January 15.
Some people might be getting a bit tired of this. But probably not fans of The Last of Us.
