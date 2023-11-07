For the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, Nintendo reported that its cumulative sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has hit 19.5 million copies sold.
That’s a pretty staggering number for the Nintendo Switch game that debuted in May.
Meanwhile, Pikmin 4, released in July, has sold 2.61 million copies. The April release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold 3.22 million copies during the quarter (for a total cumulative sales of 57.01 million).
Nintendo Switch sales increased 2.4% to 6.84 million units in the quarter, and overall software sales grew 1.8% to 97.08 million copies.
