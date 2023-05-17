Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo announced today that Tears of the Kingdom sold 10 million copies within the first three days of its launch. This makes it, according to the company, the fastest-selling title in The Legend of Zelda series.

The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda series.



Thanks to those already enjoying Link’s latest adventure! pic.twitter.com/XxRSLaiWrO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 17, 2023

Devon Pritchard, Nintendo’s EVP of sales, marketing and communication, said in a statement, “We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year.”

Market analysis company GfK revealed earlier this week that Tears of the Kingdom had the biggest physical release of any game in the UK in 2023, and the second-biggest launch in UK history by revenue. Link’s latest adventure looks poised to break several more records within the next several months.

Nintendo revealed in its most recent financial earnings that the Switch’s sales are dropping off. In its explanatory notes, Nintendo said, “Nintendo Switch has entered its seventh year since launch, and while it will become more challenging to maintain the same sales momentum as before, our goal is to have more consumers continue to play Nintendo Switch for longer, leading to maximized sales. We aim to achieve this by maintaining high user engagement and conveying the appeal of not only new software titles but also titles released in previous years.”

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Tears of the Kingdom is one of the “new software titles” named in the financial outlook. Its sales numbers appear poised to fulfill the promise of the aforementioned maximized sales.