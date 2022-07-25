Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Daedalic announced today that it is delaying its upcoming title, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, to an indeterminate future date. It doesn’t give a particular reason, except that it wishes to “deliver the best possible experience.”

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

The publisher originally scheduled Gollum to launch on September 1. It has not clarified how long the delay is, as “a few months” could mean anything from three to seven or more — meaning, it is possible that Gollum will join the ranks of games delayed out of 2022 completely. The delay announcement on Twitter reads, “We will update you with an exact timing in the near future.”

Gollum takes place during the time when the little gremlin didn’t have the One Ring. It will reportedly follow his escape from Barad-dur and his flight through the elven kingdom of Mirkwood. Gameplay-wise, it’s a stealth title, as Gollum can’t take on the orcs of Mordor in single combat. Daedalic dropped a gameplay trailer earlier this month which garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Once delayed, the game will also lose synch with the new Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Amazon Prime show is set to launch on September 2. Gollum is set to launch (at some point) on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch.