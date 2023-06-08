Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria arrives this fall from North Beach Games and Free Range Games.

The title is based on the ending of The Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, when Middle-earth enters its Fourth Age.

The game follows the dwarf Gimli as he returns with the dwarves to the mines of Moria

The companies made the announcement during the Summer Game Fest.

It’s the only survival crafting video game set in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth.

Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria—known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf—in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures.

Set in a procedurally generated Dwarven realm of Moria, no two adventures will be alike, and every expedition is traversable either solo or online with companions. Players can mine to craft greater gear and resources, but beware mining makes noise, and noise created in the quiet deep threatens to awaken the dangers below: where there’s clatter, there’s combat. Excavate the mysteries of three legendary mountains, extract precious metals, scrape to survive, and battle unspeakable forces to learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within.