The Mirror, an all-in-one game platform for indie game developers and 3D modelers, has raised $2.3 million in pre-seed funding. Founders Fund led the round while Konvoy Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Florida Funders and Palm Tree Crew participated.

The Mirror wants to simplify the game development process for indie studios and individual creators. The platform will arm developers of all skill levels — from no-code to advanced — with easy-to-use tools to solve common problems. Some of the Mirror’s ready-to-use features include multiplayer networking, real-time collaboration, a physics sandbox, and support for community-based user-generated content.

To further support the move to Web3, the Mirror’s marketplace enables creators to monetize their work. Sales of their 3D models, textures, scripts, and more will net creators a percentage of sales, though The Mirror is still finalizing their pricing model. In a statement to GamesBeat, The Mirror’s founder, CEO and CTO, Jared McCluskey said: “We are passionate about empowering creators and strongly believe in fairly compensating them for their hard work and dedication to the craft of game development.”

Build Mode in The Mirror

Open-source software is central to the Mirror’s mission and commitment to interoperability of its products. In addition to regular Github contributions, the platform is built on top of the open-source Godot game engine.

“When we heard [McCluskey]’s pitch for building a virtual world platform on top of Godot, we were incredibly excited to invest in The Mirror to see them pursue a multi-billion dollar opportunity that could be leveraged by hundreds of millions of gamers and creators,” confirmed Josh Chapman, managing partner at Konvoy Ventures, in a press release. “We believe the Godot engine is one of the most underrated projects in the gaming industry.”

McCluskey founded The Mirror earlier in 2022. In six months, the team has grown to 15 and completed both a closed alpha and closed beta test. The Mirror plans to expand its team of engineers and grow the brand’s visibility within the gaming industry using this pre-seed funding.