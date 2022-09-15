Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

The Sandbox is expanding its connections this week, as it has partnered with one major gaming company and invested in another. It’s investing in blockchain media and partnership company Cosmo Media Labs, while

The Sandbox, a division of Animoca Brands, recently launched its alpha season 3 in its blockchain-based metaverse-style world. According to a company statement, its investment in Cosmo Media Labs is the first time it’s invested in a independent production company. But both the investment and the partnership are part of The Sandbox expanding its relationships with content creators.

Cosmo Media Labs

Cosmo’s interests lie in bridging the gap between old and new media through branded content strategies. Cosmo’s first partnership is with Complex Networks, with whom it is building a social hub and digital experiences within The Sandbox.

Alexander Bushnell, CEO of Cosmo, told GamesBeat, “As content and media evolves, Cosmo thrives to bridge the gap between platforms and allow series, formats and IP to cross over between media outlets, the metaverse and web3. Practically that means we build metaverse experiences and creative web3 infrastructures for brands as well as our own original IP, develop and produce games, just as we also do traditional content such as serialized formats for tv and streaming — and each property outfitted with the capability to cross over into the other spheres.”

Sebastien Borget, COO of The Sandbox, said in a statement, “We’re excited to support the Cosmo Media Labs team through this investment as it is a production studio that can bridge between media and help shape the culture of the metaverse to bring the innovation of Web3 through new forms of experiences that provide an accessible and meaningful format of entertainment.”

FaZe World

The Sandbox also announced a partnership with FaZe Clan today. The esports team will enter the metaverse via The Sandbox, in a plot of land called “FaZe World.” The two companies will collaborate to make metaverse-based events for the FaZe community, including virtual events and digital product releases.

Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe, said in a statement, “FaZe Clan’s leadership position at the apex of gaming and youth culture presents an ideal opportunity to build bridges and lead the gaming community at large into the metaverse. Through FaZe World and our partnership with The Sandbox, our already digitally native fans can experience FaZe Clan in a new immersive way.”

Borget said of the partnership, “FaZe Clan has established itself through the power of the gaming and esports communities as a leading gaming, esports, entertainment and culture brand. We’re thrilled to collaborate in bringing FaZe World to The Sandbox as we prepare to launch many exciting activations that put players and creators in control of the next phase of Internet culture comprising user-generated content, Web 3, metaverse and gaming.”