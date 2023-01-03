Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.
To round off the year, The Steam Awards have announced its 2022 winners. Steam users voted on a variety of familiar categories like Game of the Year, but they also had fun with unique awards like Best Game You Suck At. Of course, these awards are different from Steam’s Best of 2022 which ranks games based on different metrics.
Notably, none of last year’s winners have made return appearances — except Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, Elden Ring was the only title to take home two Steam Awards in 2022.
Familiar Winners
After taking home the top honor at The Game Awards, it’s not a surprise that Elden Ring took home Game of the Year. Elden Ring’s difficulty and free exploration was also rewarded by fans with the Best Game You Suck At too.
God of War 2018 (not Ragnarök) took home the Outstanding Story-Rich Game award. Sony-owned IP dominated the category. Fans also nominated Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for the award. God of War, Uncharted and Spider-Man all released on PlayStation before launching on PC this year.
This delayed release strategy to PC (compared to strict exclusivity) allows more players access to these beloved franchises. Clearly, Steam users were happy to gain access.
Stray also got some love, taking home the Most Innovative Gameplay award.
Unconventional Categories
As a testament to its community first approach, fans voted on some unconventional categories for 2022’s Steam Awards.
For its Labor of Love award — which highlights games that had strong ongoing support from developers — the community selected Cyberpunk 2077. Clearly fans appreciate the work CD Projeckt Red has put into the game since its rough launch.
The Steam Awards’ Better with Friends category focuses on multiplayer titles and group play. Unlike other awards shows, competitive titles lost out to co-op games. Raft — a co-op survival title — took home top honors over more conventional competitive multiplayer titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and MultiVersus. Monster Hunter Rise and Ready or Not were also nominated for their online co-op modes, not competitive play.
Steam also recognized soothing casual games with its Sit Back and Relax category. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga took home the prize over Power Wash Simulator, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Dorfromantik and Slime Rancher 2.
Complete List of Steam Awards 2022 Winners
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- Dying Light 2
- Stray
- God of War 2018
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
VR Game of the Year
- Hitman 3
- Bonelab
- Green Hell VR
- Among Us VR
- Inside the Backrooms
Labor of Love
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dota 2
- Project Zomboid
- No Man’s Sky
- Deep Rock Galactic
Better With Friends
- Raft
- Ready or Not
- Monster Hunter Rise
- MultiVersus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Outstanding Visual Style
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Scorn
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Cult of the Lamb
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Stray
- Mount & Blade: Bannerlord
- Teardown
- Neon White
- Dome Keeper
The Best Game You Suck At
- Elden Ring
- GTFO
- Victoria 3
- Total War: Warhammer III
- FIFA 23
Best Soundtrack
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Metal Hellsinger
- Sonic Frontiers
- Persona 5 Royal
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- God of War
- Plague Tale: Requiem
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- The Stanly Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Sit Back and Relax
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Power Wash Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dorfromantik
- Slime Rancher 2
Best Game on the Go
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Vampire Survivors
- Brotato
- Marvel Snap
