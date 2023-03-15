Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

The Strong National Museum of Play announced the finalists for the 2023 class of entrants into its Video Game Hall of Fame today. There are some recognizable contenders, as well as one or two deep cuts. Out of the 12 finalists, The Strong will induct four into the Hall of Fame following a selection process that includes a public vote and a vote by the International Selection Advisory Committee. The Strong will announce the class of 2023 on May 4.

The 12 nominees for 2023 are:

Age of Empires

Angry Birds

Barbie Fashion Designer

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Computer Space

FIFA International Soccer

GoldenEye 007

The Last of Us

NBA 2K

Quake

Wii Sports

Wizardry

Some of those names the average gamer will recognize: The Last of Us is currently a household name. Meanwhile, FIFA and NBA 2K both continue to do numbers with their annual entries. It will also be hard to narrow down the classics, which include the original Modern Warfare, Wii Sports and Angry Birds. Some of the nominees are not so recognizable: Barbie Fashion Designer is a 90s-era staple for young girls, but I don’t expect many modern gamers to recognize it.

According to The Strong, anyone can nominate a game for the Hall of Fame. Out of the nominations, the Hall of Fame selects finalists based on four criteria: Icon status, longevity, geographical reach and influence. 2022’s inductees included Ms. Pac-Man, Sid Meier’s Civilization, Dance Dance Revolution and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The public can vote for their favorite through March 22 as part of a fan ballot, with the three favorites on that ballot receiving one extra vote. The main ballot is voted on by the International Selection Advisory Committee of judges. The Strong will announced the finalists on May 4 in a virtual ceremony.