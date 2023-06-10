Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

I had a good time watching the Summer Game Fest, and I got two wonderful surprises: Ubisoft is making a new Prince of Persia title, with the style of the classic platformers and the story culled from the original concept behind Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But I felt that something was missing during the show — a certain je ne sais quoi, if you will. I think part of it was that most of the things we saw had already been revealed. Most of the news that was fit to print from the show were release dates. I also think it was a mistake to dedicate so much time to two TV show trailers — especially the Witcher, which is only tangentially related to games. Call me spoiled (I wouldn’t disagree with you), but the whole event felt a bit sluggish to me.

Still, there are approximately 6,000 other shows happening in the next few days, so there’s more than enough time for things to get exciting. I hope Xbox has some tricks up its sleeve — so far I’m hearing that Fable and Hellblade II are likely additions, as are Avowed and Perfect Dark. We’re also going to get another peek at Starfield. Ubisoft and Capcom both likely have some interesting things to show us, and I would be remiss if I left out good old RGG Studios, which will hopefully have more Like a Dragon for us. Also, perhaps I’m a party of one on this, but I’m looking forward to the Wholesome Game showcase. We could always use more cozy games.

There were a few other, smaller announcements that caught my attention. We’re getting a remaster of Shadows of the Damned, one of the games from Suda51’s crazy oeuvre. Atlus also accidentally announced a Persona 5-based tactics games and a remake of Persona 3, both of which sound like fun. As usual, the Devolver show has the wackiest titles, such as Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator. Oh, and one of the games from Summer Game Fest that looked most interesting to me, personally, is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden — Don’t Nod’s curious soul-retrieval simulator.

In other news, I’ll be spending the majority of the weekend watching more of the shows — Xbox won’t catch me napping. But in my spare time, I’ll probably keep playing Diablo IV and some more of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. It may be a very crowded few days, but it’s important to take some time to relax. Here’s hoping the next few shows get the blood pumping.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Diablo IV

Amnesia the Bunker

MotoGP 23

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Loop8: Summer of Gods

Cat Souls

Greyhill Incident

Nocturnal

Tour de France 2023

New on subscription services:

Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox Game Pass)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Xbox Game Pass)

Stacking (Xbox Game Pass)

NBA 2K23 (PlayStation Plus Essential)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PlayStation Plus Essential)

Trek to Yomi (PlayStation Plus Essential)

Soccer Brawl (Prime Gaming)

Over Top (Prime Gaming)

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble (Nintendo Switch Online)

Blaster Master: Enemy Below (Nintendo Switch Online)

Harvest Moon (Nintendo Switch Online)

Mystery Tower (Nintendo Switch Online)

Bold Moves+ (Apple Arcade)