The numbers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie keep getting better, with $1.35 billion in revenue and 168.1 million viewers to date.

Nintendo said in its quarterly report today that the box-office revenue numbers are the highest ever for an original film based on a video game, and the second-highest for an animated film. The movie has appeal across the globe, including markets such as Asia and South America.

Nintendo said that the film showed success in expanding outside the dedicated video game platform business to create new opportunities to encounter Nintendo IP, invigorating its overall business.

The company also said the heightened consumer interest in Super Mario is having positive effects in a wide range of fields, including growing sales of Mario related titles, and sales of smart device apps and merchandise.