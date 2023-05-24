Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
We saw the announcement for The Talos Principle II during today’s PlayStation Showcase. It is coming to PlayStation 5 later this year.
The First Talos Principle released in 2014. The puzzle game stood out with its philosophical narrative.
Croteam, the developer behind the original and this sequel, is based in Zagreb, Croatia.
