We saw the announcement for The Talos Principle II during today’s PlayStation Showcase. It is coming to PlayStation 5 later this year.

The First Talos Principle released in 2014. The puzzle game stood out with its philosophical narrative.

Croteam, the developer behind the original and this sequel, is based in Zagreb, Croatia.