Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Happy Zelda launch day, everyone! I hope you all enjoy your time with the latest Nintendo title, and I’ll check in with all of you next week after we’ve all had a chance to indulge in it over the weekend. And hopefully none of you got spoiled by that leak that happened last week. It feels that this whole week has been a holding pattern, waiting for Tears of the Kingdom to drop — but we’ve still had an interesting week anyway.

Nintendo and Electronic Arts both posted their financial earnings reports this week. While Electronic Arts’ numbers appear to be stable — though not stable enough to spare layoffs earlier this year — Nintendo’s Switch sales are slipping. If the report is anything to go by, the company has anticipated this and has prepared accordingly. I have the feeling we’re not going to see that oft-rumored Switch follow-up any time soon.

Unfortunately, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been delayed again. While it never had a firm release date, plan seemed to be to release it in the first half of this year. That window of time is closing fast, so it appears the developers aren’t going to race to reach it. We’ve also heard a rumor that the next game in the Call of Duty series is a remake of Modern Warfare 3 — a story which I’d be happy to experience again.

In personal news, I just managed to get my Dead Island 2 review out before Tears of the Kingdom dropped. While I have plenty of room in my heart for other games, I think I’m going to devote myself to the new Zelda because I get serious FOMO when a game as big as this comes out. Other than that, I might try and squeeze out some time to play more Jedi: Survivor, but I make no promises about playing anything other than Zelda in the next few days.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

What to play this week

What’s new:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Darkest Dungeon II

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Death or Treat

Occupy Mars: The Game

Voidtrain

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect

New on subscription services:

Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Pass)

Shadowrun Trilogy (Xbox Game Pass)

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition (Prime Gaming)

Lake (Prime Gaming)

Robo Army (Prime Gaming)

Last Resort (Prime Gaming)

Far Cry 6 (GeForce Now)