Com2Us and Skyboard Entertainment are releasing a new game based on The Walking Dead. The new free to download title, The Walking Dead: All-Stars, features an entirely new storyline is out on August 31. It’s available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The semi-idle game features some of the most popular characters from The Walking Dead, like Rick Grimes, Glenn and Neegan. Players can enjoy a similar look to the comics’ all heavy shading in a dirty world.

“The Walking Dead is an iconic franchise that has touched all corners of entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring fans a new type of survival RPG experience that they can enjoy from anywhere on mobile,” said Com2Us boss Kyu Lee, in a statement to GamesBeat. “The talented teams at Skybound Entertainment and Funflow have done an amazing job blending an immersive and authentic storyline with a rich gameplay experience, and we can’t for players to check out All-Stars first hand.”

It’s a story separate from the shows and comics

The story kicks off the apocalypse in upstate New York in a refuge formed with other survivors. As supplies run dry the members of Asyl have to go a-scavenging. A whole bunch of people die in the process.

When word reaches the remainder of survivors in the Chicago Harbor area, that’s where players enter the game. Players will set out on a danger-filled rescue mission to try and save survivors, gather supplies and meet new allies.

“When we set out to create The Walking Dead: All-Stars, our goal was to push the boundaries of the IP and develop a brand-new storyline to captivate RPG enthusiasts and diehard fans of the comics alike,” said Skybound’s Mike Rogers. “Com2uS Group and FUNFLOW have been terrific partners, and their expertise in RPGs has been key to bringing our vision to life. It’s safe to say this will be a Walking Dead experience unlike any other.”

The game doesn’t entirely stop when it gets turned off, either. Apart from the active mechanics, it features an idle mechanic that collects currency and resources when players are offline. There’s always something to come back to.