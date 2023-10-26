GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales debuts today as a puzzle role-playing game from Com2us and Skybound Entertainment.

It’s a way for the familiar zombie brand to reach new audiences with a simple mobile game and match-3 mechanic.

This brand-new puzzle RPG, set in the post-apocalyptic universe of the original The Walking Dead comic book series, is now available as a free download for mobile devices on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales offers players an immersive puzzle-based combat experience and the opportunity to build a thriving camp of survivors.

The game features match-3 style of gameplay, where connecting rows of blocks of the same color deals devastating blows to the relentless Walkers. Players can collect energy to unleash powerful character abilities and wield iconic weapons from the series to gain an advantage in combat.

The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales is a venture of Skybound and Com2us.

Additionally, they can craft weapons outside of battle for strategic purposes. The game also allows players to construct and upgrade various facilities to establish their own town, unlocking new survivors and game-changing upgrades.

“At Skybound Entertainment, we strive to deliver great storytelling no matter the medium, and fans of The Walking Dead have afforded us the opportunity to push those boundaries time and again,” said Dan Murray, managing partner of Skybound Games, in a statement. “Match 3 Tales is a perfect example, where fans can now take an active part in the decision-making that lends such drama and emotion to The Walking Dead’s story, whether defending their home or expanding it.”

The Walking Dead: Match 3 Tales presents familiar scenes and brand-new tales, all illustrated in the series’ signature comic book art style and approved by the original creators. The game features full voice acting to stay true to the original story.

Players can embark on dangerous missions, including special challenges available on a daily and weekly basis. They can also engage in PvP Raids against multiplayer opponents, team up to defeat tough, limited-time bosses, and participate in large-scale conflicts with other player alliances in All-Out War. The game offers various competitive modes, such as the ranked Woodbury Arena and the progressively rewarding Highrise Hell.

Zapping the zombies with matches.

“The Walking Dead has transformed storytelling and shown creators all over the world how to build a cohesive, compelling fictional world while adding their own unique spin,” said Kyu Lee, president, Com2us USA, in a statement. “In partnership with Skybound Entertainment and developer Novacore, we’re honored to share this world through a new lens of puzzle gameplay with deep RPG elements. Veteran fans and newcomers alike will find a refreshing take on the genre and beloved story.”

Com2uS, established in 1998 and headquartered in South Korea, is an international developer and publisher of mobile games such as Summoners War and Golf Star.