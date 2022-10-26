Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

CD Projekt Red today announced a remake of the first game in The Witcher series.

Polish studio Fool’s Theory is developing The Witcher Remake using Unreal Engine 5. The first Witcher came out back in 2007. After humble origins, the franchise reached some big heights with 2015’s The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (selling over 40 million copies) and the ongoing live-action series on Netflix.

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger,” notes CD Projekt Red head of studio Adam Badowski as part of the announcement. “Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

Remakes are all the rage these days, with hits from gaming’s past like Resident Evil 2 and Final Fantasy VII getting new life thanks to high-quality reworks. While the original Witcher was never as popular as those games, players who only discovered the series with its third installment should still have motivation to check out this remake.

CD Projekt Red is also working on a new entry in the series.