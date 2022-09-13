Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Square Enix announced Theathrhythm: Final Bar during today’s Nintendo Direct. It will launch for Switch on February 16.

The series has had entries on 3DS and mobile. This version will come with 385 songs. Music from SaGa, Nier, Octopath Traveler, Live A Live, and more will come as DLC after launch.

Like the original games, players will get to select a characters from across the Final Fantasy series as they tap their way through iconic songs from the franchise.