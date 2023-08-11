We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase revealed several new titles from the publisher including recognizable IP and revisiting beloved franchises. To celebrate these reveals, the publisher is running a week-long sale on Steam from today through August 17, 2023. A full list of reveals, including playable demos, are available.

South Park: Snow Day

South Park Digital Studios, THQ Nordic and Question Games announced South Park: Snow Day. The four-player co-op title allows friends to team up and play as Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny. Together, your goal is to battle through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world … and enjoy a day without school.

The title will release in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

TMNT: The Last Ronin

https://youtu.be/nx2ixJFWXcg

From the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, TMNT: The Last Ronin is based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers. Set in a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost.

While there’s no specific release date at this time, the title will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Titan Quest II

It’s been nearly 20 years since the original Titan Quest, but the ARPG is making a triumphant return. Steeped in Greek mythology, players will test themselves against epic monsters, collect loot and build their strength and mastery. Ultimately, players will face off against Nemesis, the Goddess of Retribution, as she weaves malevolence into the Threads of Fate itself.

Grimlore Games is developing the title for PC with an unspecified release date.

Gothic 1 Remake

THQ Nordic and Alkimia Interactive are remaking 2001 classic: Gothic. Set in a kingdom besieged by Orcs, you play as a charismatic scoundrel in a mining camp. While the game starts of leisurely within the camp, it won’t stay that way.

Again, no release date was announced, but the Gothic Remake will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Space for Sale

Space for Sale combines planetary exploration with a real estate development tycoon management simulator. Make a fortune by constructing habitats for eccentric alien clients and sell them for a sweet profit.

Mirage Game Studios is still developing the title for PC, but the sign-up for the closed beta test is open.