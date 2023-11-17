Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Games publisher Tilting Point and cross-platform solution Pley announced today that they’re partnering up to bring the former’s mobile game Homesteads: Dream Farm to browser. This solution makes the game fully cross-platform, and players can link their accounts from the mobile title via Pley’s Connect feature.

Pley has previously worked with other mobile games, including SavySoda’s Pixel Starships and Game Insight’s Airport City. Their solution allows developers and publishers to host their game on web browser from any location, including their own site, and supports the game across browser updates while keeping gameplay latency-free. According to Pley, this enables games creators to bring their games to a larger audience by enabling play on as many devices as possible.

Pley’s CEO Carles Tomás Marti said in a statement, “The future of mobile gaming is not just on mobile devices; it’s on the web too. Eventually, all games should be playable on any device. We’re empowering developers to embrace a multi-platform strategy, extending the reach of their games and maximizing player engagement.”

Mathias Royer, Tilting Point’s Chief Studios Officer, added, “Bringing our mobile games to the web was an important strategic decision, and Pley made it incredibly smooth. Their toolchain and cloud distribution platform simplifies the entire process, from hosting to monetization, while ensuring our games run flawlessly on every major browser.”