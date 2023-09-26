We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Free-to-play mobile game publisher Tilting Point and game developer Whaleapp and Paramount have released SpongeBob Adventures: In a Jam!.

The game, now available on iOS and Android, invites players to join SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, and other beloved characters to the fictional town of Bikini Bottom.

Plankton covers the entire town in Jellyfish Jam. Once again, it’s up to SpongeBob and Patrick to save the day. Players will embark on a fun-filled journey under the sea, featuring exciting gameplay elements such as meeting friends like Mr. Krabs, Squidward, King Jellyfish, Kevin C. Cucumber, and unlock and interact with animal companions like Gary and Pete the Pet Rock.

Players can journey far and wide to locations such as Jellyfish Fields, New Kelp City, and Atlantis, encountering various challenges and surprises.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 24-25. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

They can also craft a wide range of items, from Krabby Patties to Jelly Jars, while engaging in farming and crop harvesting to assist SpongeBob on his quest.

Tilting Point’s previous SpongeBob SquarePants game, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, had more than 17 million pre-registrations and more than 50 million downloads. Within its first week of launch, the game garnered over 2.2 million daily active users and received the Players’ Choice Award at the 2021 Mobile Games Awards. It was later released on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and had a physical launch in February 2023.