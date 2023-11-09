GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Social gaming platform Rec Room has partnered with Paramount Consumer Products to bring the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to their community. Together, the teams will launch The Trials of TMNT on Rec Room, an immersive 4v1 adventure. Players will team up to take on the Foot Clan and Shredder. Of course, the Turtles will be there to guide players.

“This partnership provides an incredible opportunity for our players to engage with a timeless brand that spans generations,” said Mannat Sra, head of partnerships at Rec Room. “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles embody the values of teamwork, fun, playfulness and a little friendly competition — values that deeply resonate with our vibrant community of players.”

Cowabunga, dudes!??@TMNT splashes into Rec Room with a BRAND NEW adventure ⚔️



?Fight the Foot Clan and face off against Shredder

?Team up with your buddies

? Get some rad turtle gear

? Available November 15th



RSVP here: https://t.co/iOCwiI1ZPE pic.twitter.com/RpGgER8dA3 — Rec Room (@recroom) November 9, 2023

Additionally, players will be able to dress up their avatars as TMNT’s favorite characters. This includes Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo and the infamous Shredder.

This isn’t the first time TMNT has brought their IP to social gaming platforms. Earlier this year, TMNT launched a Roblox experience.

Rec Room boasts over 100 million users worldwide. The free-to-play platform is available across Android, iOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Steam, Oculus Quest, PC via Steam, Pico and more.

Both The Trials of TMNT on Rec Room and the new avatar cosmetics will launch across all platforms on November 15, 2023. Hurry — the costumes are limited-edition so get them while you can.