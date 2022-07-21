Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

2022 is the year of the turtle, apparently. We’ve already had the beat-em-up Shredder’s Revenge, and now Konami has announced that the Cowabunga Collection launches on August 30.

The Cowabunga Collection is, as the name suggests, a collection of 13 previously released TMNT titles. The selection includes games from the franchise’s 8-bit and 16-bit era, from arcades and four different consoles. Here’s the complete list of games on the collection’s Steam page:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

TMNT II: The Arcade Game (NES)

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

TMNT IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist (Genesis)

TMNT: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

TMNT II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)

TMNT III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (NES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

TMNT: Tournament Fighters (Genesis)

Konami first revealed the collection at during a PlayStation State of Play show earlier this year. However, the game is launching on all consoles, including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, and PS4. It’s also launching on PC via Steam.