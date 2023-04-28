Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

XD Games announced recently that it was rolling out a new hero and major gameplay updates, as well as a global launch date for its ARPG, Torchlight: Infinite. The game, which has been in open beta, launches worldwide and free-to-play on May 9 on PC and mobile. Its new season, hero included, launches at the same time as the game itself.

The new hero is a bomb-based character called Escapist Bing, a youthful escape artist. If his character trailer is anything to go by, he can use his bombs for misdirection and concealment as well as damage. In addition to Bing, XD is also rolling out updates to existing hero Thea, including a new Hero Trait called Divine Realm.

The other major gameplay change coming in the new season is called the Cube of Rapacity. With this new mechanic, players can loot mysterious cubes from certain enemies while dungeon-crawling. The cubes, if offered in-game currency, give players the chance to give rewards, including puzzle pieces called Divinity Slates. When pieced together, Divinity Slates offer users even more rewards.

In addition to the major changes, XD is rolling out several smaller updates, including a crafting overhaul, hero build recommendation features for new players, void rifts and a new Guild system. The game launches out of Early Access on Steam on May 9, and will also be further optimized for Steam Deck.