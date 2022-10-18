Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Developer Pumpernickel Studio has just released a trailer for their new typing strategy game, Touch Type Tale. Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d write: It’s like Typing of the Dead meets Age of Empires.
Pumpernickel Studios just released a trailer for the upcoming title. In the video, we get an idea of the gameplay and the setting.
You play as Paul, a young man who discovers he has unexplainable typing powers. I, too, have this curse, but it’s mostly related to getting hate mail for review scores. Paul’s power enables him to summon and command troops, gather resources, and tend to farmlands.
The game includes a single player campaign, multiplayer skirmishes, and leaderboards. Epic Games is the publisher with a release date of “soonish.” In this case, “soonish” means early 2023. For more information, check out the game site over here.
