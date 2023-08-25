We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Dovetail Games announced this week that it’s launching a new entry in its newest hobby-friendly rail sim series, called Train Sim World 4. The new game launches in September and has several features new to the series, including free roam, photo mode and a beta of the PC Route Editor if they’re playing on that platform.

According to Dovetail, the new title adds Austria to its list of available countries, with players able to toy with the S-Bahn Vorarlberg Line. The Deluxe Edition of the game adds the classic Flying Scotsman, as well as the Azuma on the London North Eastern Railway. Players can also ride the Metrolink’s F125 in Los Angeles.

Executive producer Matt Peddlesden said in a statement, “With all new train operators, all new trains and even a new country, combined with significant new ways to play and enjoy your train collection, it’s really exciting to see how much control and creativity Train Sim World 4 is putting into the hands of players.”

Train Sim World 4 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam and the Epic Store) on September 26. The previous entry in the series, Train Sim World 3, will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on September 1, according to Dovetail’s FAQ. The new title won’t join Game Pass.