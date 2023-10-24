GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

German component designer Trinamix announced it has created a consumer spectroscopy module that can analyze your skin and give you health insights.

Trinamix is a developer of biometric and mobile near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy solutions. Its consumer spectroscopy solution has been integrated into the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reference Design.

This news, announced at the Snapdragon Summit by Qualcomm in Maui, represents the world’s first integration of an NIR spectrometer into a smartphone reference design, covering a wavelength range of 1-3μm. The solution aims to empower consumers with actionable insights for improving their health and wellbeing by making previously “invisible” health indicators visible through their personal mobile devices.

Ludwigshafen, Germany-based Trinamix said its technology harnesses the power of NIR spectroscopy, enabling users to obtain non-invasive biomarker measurements on their skin. By employing a proprietary spectroscopy module, intelligent algorithms, and a user-friendly app, smartphones equipped with Trinamix Consumer Spectroscopy become hubs of health insights.

The integration of consumer spectroscopy into mobile devices allows users to independently and reliably monitor selected aspects of their health. This non-invasive monitoring capability, coupled with user comfort and ease-of-use, has the potential to revolutionize the way individuals track their wellbeing, including skin health, nutrition, and other biomarker measurements in daily life.

“TrinamiX Consumer Spectroscopy promises to revolutionize the way we understand and evaluate our health, nutrition, and more,” said Wilfried Hermes, director of consumer electronics North America and Europe at Trinamix, in a statement. “Think of this technology as a camera that sees what is invisible to the human eye. It integrates right into your mobile device for on-the-go readings, providing an accurate measurement of biomarkers such as hydration levels and thus allowing users to track vital health indicators. This technology will serve as a foundation for the next generation of apps that will enable consumers to take charge of their wellbeing and make informed decisions for a healthier lifestyle.”

The initial applications of this tech will focus on health and nutrition, with numerous opportunities for innovation across various industries and categories. The open API provided by Trinamix enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumer brands, and developers worldwide to leverage consumer spectroscopy. The potential for creative and emergent applications is vast, and future innovations could reshape how consumers utilize their mobile devices.

Judd Heape, vice president of product management at Qualcomm, said in a statement, “Our longstanding collaboration with trinamiX aligns strongly with our company’s commitment to delivering top-notch technology and innovative user experiences for our customers. We’re thrilled to work with trinamiX to help deliver this never-before-seen innovation. The potential applications of this technology are significant, and we’re excited to be on the forefront of this new age of innovation in mobile computing.”

The solution aligns with the Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), designed to securely collect and process user data. The Qualcomm TEE enhances data protection, preventing unauthorized access or tampering.

In collaboration with partners such as REVEA, a provider of high-quality skincare science and customized care products, Trinamix plans to apply this technology to skin health analysis through molecular biomarker measurement, starting with skin moisture as the initial use case. Trinamix remains open to further collaborations to accelerate the widespread adoption of consumer spectroscopy across diverse industries and applications.

With a mission to enhance data capture for humans and machines, TrinamiX enables a better understanding of the world and facilitates improved decision-making and stronger biometric security. Founded in 2015 as a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE, Trinamix has 240 people globally. The company holds more than 600 patents and patent applications.