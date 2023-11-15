GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Trivia Crack, the popular trivia-based interactive knowledge platform, is celebrating a decade of success since its initial mobile launch in 2013.

To commemorate #10YearsOfTrivia, developer Etermax has unveiled a major upgrade to its flagship game, introducing new features, gameplay modes, and a sleeker interface.

I still remember what a mad sensation this game was when it came out, and how it put Argentina’s game industry on the map.

The revamped edition of Trivia Crack not only retains the beloved elements that fans cherish, including rankings, missions, special events, Triviathon, Triviatopics, Survival, and more but also introduces a range of enhancements. These improvements aim to provide users with a more socially interactive and engaging trivia experience, offering diverse content and encouraging conversations.

Sebastian Machado Malbran, chief product officer at Etermax, said in a statement, “The new Trivia Crack is finally here! Through the collaborative efforts with our millions of passionate fans, we’ve crafted a renewed and fluid experience which highlights what sets Trivia Crack apart: its unique content and people.”

10th anniversary upgrade

User profile on Trivia Crack.

The company is offering a new gameplay experience powered by video. Users can answer, comment, and share their favorite trivia topics through videos. This addition expands the options for creating thrilling questions by incorporating video content alongside the existing text and image formats.

There’s also a new challenger’s game mode, which is a new group challenge where players can showcase their trivia knowledge by inviting friends via iMessage and WhatsApp. Participants compete in rounds, earning points for accuracy and speed. The rankings reveal the ultimate trivia champion.

It has an enhanced social experience. Trivia Crack now offers additional tools for users to connect and socialize within the platform. Personalizing profiles, leaving comments on questions, sharing favorite trivias, and messaging other players contribute to a more engaging social experience.

And there is a smoother user experience. The beloved Classic Mode has been revitalized with a more seamless user experience, fewer interruptions, and pop-ups. This update encourages healthy competition for knowledge and facilitates the sharing of expertise.

Trivia Crack expands

Trivia Crack is in 180 countries.

Beyond its mobile roots, Trivia Crack has expanded into various platforms, including traditional board games, books, interactive streaming, connected TV, voice devices, wearables, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). As part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations, Etermax announced the development of Trivia Crack VR, bringing trivia and board games into the metaverse.

Currently available on App Lab for Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3, Trivia Crack VR offers an immersive knowledge adventure set in an amusement park. Users can engage in this experience, provide feedback, and contribute to refining Trivia Crack VR before its full release on the Meta Quest Store.

The mobile platform of Trivia Crack is accessible worldwide on the App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), and Galaxy Store (Samsung). Trivia Crack debuted in 2013 and it now reaches millions of people in 180 countries and 34 languages.