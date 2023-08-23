We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Nightdive Studios announced today that it is remastering Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion. The updated version of the Nintendo 64 FPS will launch on November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

We’ve already received remasters of the first two Turok games from Nightdive studios. The company has specialized in updating classic shooters, most recently with Quake II.

This new version of Turok 3 will feature “upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features,” according to Nightdive.