Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Livestreaming platform Twitch announced it would be laying off just over 400 employees. Currently, the company has just shy of 13,600 listed on LinkedIn. Twitch pointed to the current macroeconomic environment and missed projections as the cause.

These layoffs come just a week after cofounder and CEO Emmett Shear stepped down from his role.

“Our mission at Twitch is to empower communities to create, together. You rely on us to give you the tools you need to build your communities, stream your passions safely and make money doing what you love,” said Dan Clancy, the company’s newly minted CEO. “We take this responsibility incredibly seriously and sometimes need to make extremely hard decisions to ensure we protect our business in order for Twitch to be around for a long time.”

This downsizing is part of a wider effort at parent company Amazon. Today, the company announced it would be cutting about 9,000 jobs mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising and Twitch. These layoffs follow an earlier round of approximately 18,000 cut jobs in January, 2023.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Notably, Twitch’s sales team was integrated into Amazon’s advertising department when the company was acquired in 2014 — another department impacted by these cuts.