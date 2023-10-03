Twitch was reportedly hit with a fresh round of layoffs just weeks before TwitchCon is set to kick off in Las Vegas. This would be the second round of layoffs at the games livestreaming platform this year.
In March, Amazon cut its head count by 9,000 including over 400 employees at Twitch. At the time, Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, said these cuts to streamline costs were due to economic uncertainty.
This new round of layoffs is reportedly smaller than the previous one according to Off Stream’s Zach Bussey.
According to GamesIndustry.biz, these latest cuts were limited to the customer experience organization. Twitch plans to outsource these roles to external vendors, rather than in-house positions.
While this round of layoffs was less expected internally, they coincided with the start of the fourth quarter of 2023.
