Ubisoft today announced the latest game in The Crew series. Called The Crew Motorfest, the new title is set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Epic Games Store and Amazon Luna) in 2023. So far Ubisoft has revealed that Motorfest takes place on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, which players can explore through the game’s open-world mechanics.

The trailer description says, “Book your ticket for a one-of-a-kind car festival and get ready for a celebration of the best of car culture, featuring an unparalleled diversity of game modes and immersive driving experiences.” According to Ubisoft’s site, this festival will feature “a series of tailor-made races, themed events and other unique challenges.”

While Motorfest has no set release date, interested players can sign up for an insider program to beta test the game before it launches. The first phase, which begins on February 1, opens Motorfest to 2,000 PC players. Testing for consoles is reserved for a later phase.

Ubisoft recently announced it’s scaling back on its games development due to financial constraints. More specifically, it canceled several unannounced projects. It also pledged to put most of its efforts into its tentpole franchises — presumably this includes The Crew. Ubisoft said at the time that it’s adapting to the shift towards “mega-brands and long-lasting titles than can reach players across the globe, across platforms and business models.”