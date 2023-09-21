We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Ubisoft revealed today that Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is in the works. Massive Entertainment, the series’ longtime developer, is leading work on the new project while supporting The Division 2. Longtime creative head Julian Gerighty is also returning to the franchise, as he will be executive producer on the franchise and is overseeing pre-production work on the new game.

The company revealed the news in a press release revealing Gerighty’s new position. Currently he’s working as the creative director for Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the project through its launch sometime in 2024. Massive Entertainment is also working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which launches in December.

Gerighty says he wants to tell other stories set in The Division universe. In a statement, he added, “We may have over 40 million players, but The Division is still in its early years as a franchise. There are so many incredible stories to tell, places to explore and people to protect.”

In addition to a new mainline entry in the series, Ubisoft also plans to release The Division Heartland sometime soon. This spin-off title is free-to-play and is developed by Red Storm Games rather than Massive. It’s also working on a mobile title called The Division Resurgence.