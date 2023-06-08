Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

The first game revealed at this year’s Summer Game Fest was a surprise title from Ubisoft. The game is a new entry in the Prince of Persia series, called The Lost Crown. From what was shown in the trailer, it’s a 2D platforming title in the style of the original Prince of Persia series, and it’s due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on January 18, 2024.

The Lost Crown takes place in a mythical ancient Persia, where the player character is a bodyguard called an Immortal. The Prince has been kidnapped, and the Immortal must retrieve them, encountering monsters and bosses along the way. The Immortal is apparently assisted by their time-based powers.

Ubisoft plans to reveal more of the game during its Forward event on June 12.