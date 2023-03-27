Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Ubisoft announced that it won’t attend this year’s E3 event, but will instead hold its own summer games showcase at around the same time. The Ubisoft Forward event takes place on June 12 in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson elaborated on the decision in a statement to VGC: “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

Ubisoft joins several other games publishers in skipping the venerable summer games event. Neither Microsoft, Nintendo nor Sony will be part of the event. The Summer Games Fest also holds its own show shortly before E3. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said during a February earnings call that Ubisoft would attend E3 2023 if it happened.

As for what it might show at said Forward event, Ubisoft has several upcoming titles to show off. These include Assassin’s Creed Mirage (and possibly updates on future Assassin’s Creed titles, such as Red and Jade), as well as the oft-delayed Skull & Bones and the licensed title Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It also has several games in development hell that could make a surprise appearance, including Beyond Good and Evil 2 and the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.