Ubisoft unveiled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege details for Year 8 Season 1 with news of Operation Commanding Force and a Brazilian operator.

This season introduces Brava, a new Brazilian operator and gameplay updates including an immersive reload update, the Mousetrap feature to address players using a mouse and keyboard on consoles, and further anti-toxicity measures. It’s the latest update in a series that has more than 80 million registered players to date and a strong esports community.

Commanding Force unleashes Brava, an attacker equipped with the Kludge Drone gadget. This drone disrupts hostile surveillance and provides counter tactics, like repurposing the technology for her squad. An extremely adaptable operator, Brava can gain an advantage in any environment by accessing electronic resources available to her. Brava is a three speed, one health Operator, and her loadout features a PARA-308 or a CAMRS as a primary weapon and a USP40 or a Super Shorty as a secondary weapon.

Players who use mouse and keyboard on consoles will activate a penalty that adds lag to their inputs. The goal of this penalty is to encourage fair gameplay by removing the unfair advantage that mouse and keyboard players have on consoles. While active, continued use of mouse and keyboard gradually increases the lag over several matches, making it harder to aim and shoot.

Completing matches with a controller will gradually reduce the lag back to normal. Further anti-toxicity measures include a new Reputation Penalty for abusive voice chat. While active, this penalty mutes repeat offenders by default to prevent hateful and disruptive content in voice chat. Muted players can still use voice chat but will only be heard by players who unmute them.

In Year 8, Rainbow Six Siege is focused on solidifying its position as a high-intensity tactical shooter where purposeful action, precision, and creative tactics are the keys to success. In Commanding Force brings a balancing update to Zero, improvements to the Play Section UI, balancing change on weapon attachments, and a new immersive reload system: interrupting the animation will leave the player without a magazine, but closed bolt weapons will have a single round for the player to use at any point during the reload.

Also, new onboarding features arrive this season to assist new players in learning Rainbow Six Siege: Beginner Challenges and Specialty Challenges. Beginner Challenges identify an Operator’s playstyle in-game. All operators have one to two specialties which can be checked during the Planning Phase, in the operators section, and in Operator Guides. Specialty Challenges aim to help beginner players learn the various operator specialties and what they contribute to a match. By completing challenges, players can earn a variety of rewards, including an operator after finishing all challenges for a single specialty. If the Operator is already owned, players will earn their value in renown instead. All players can be complete the

challenges and earn all rewards, not just beginners.

From February 20 until March 20, players can purchase the limited-time Year 8 Pass for $30 to unlock the four seasonal Battle Passes, a 14-day early access to new operators when they launch, exclusive Exotic weapon skins, a 10% VIP discount on the shop, and more. For $60, the Premium Year Pass offers all the before mentioned perks plus 20 extra Battle tokens that players can use to unlock rewards faster.

Season 1’s Battle Pass introduces the Bravo Pack Ticket, a rare item that lets you pick an exclusive reward from the latest Bravo Collection. This ticket will be awarded to Premium players who reach level 100 in this season’s Battle Pass as a reward for their dedication.

