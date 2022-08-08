Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Unity announced today it is partnering with Microsoft and making Azure its cloud solution to create real-time 3D experiences.

Developers can use Azure and the Unity engine together, which will also allegedly make it easier for them to get their games on PC and Xbox. Unity says it is “creating native capabilities that unlock our tools for more people than ever.”

Sarah Bond, Microsoft’s CVP of game creator experiences and ecosystem, said in the announcement, “Our ambition to democratize development of games and game-like experiences around the world and across industries depends on strong partnerships, particularly with game engines like Unity. The partnership between Microsoft and Unity will also enable Made with Unity game creators to more easily reach their players across Windows and Xbox devices and unlock new success opportunities.”

Bond also said that real-time simulation will become crucial to several industries, including e-commerce, medicine, and manufacturing. “By giving creators easy access to RT3D simulation tools and the ability to create digital twins of real-world places and objects, Unity is offering creators an easy path to production of RT3D assets, whether for games or non-gaming worlds. To support this evolution, creators require a technical infrastructure that is as dynamic and innovative as they are. Azure is that solution.”