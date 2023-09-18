We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

David Helgason, former Unity CEO and current board member, said the company “f*cked up” on many levels with its price increase. The company said it was planning to backpedal on the fee by making “changes to the policy.”

Helgason stepped down in 2014 and was replaced by current CEO John Riccitiello. Helgason heard the outcry from game developers upset about last week’s new Unity Runtime Fee, which targeted developers with a new fee based on their numbers of downloads, after meeting threshold amounts. It didn’t go over well and led to a boycott of Unity Ads and ads from its IronSource division.

In fact, the organizers announced today that the boycott has grown to more than 424 companies with more than 20 billion downloads.

On Friday, I joined an X (Twitter) Spaces session on Unity’s price increase and lots of game developers weighed in. An attorney also noted the price increase would like catch the attention of European antitrust regulators.

Tomorrow at 930 am pst I have the treat of cohosting with @deantak and other game industry vets to talk about the changes @unity announced this week.



Come and hear thoughts on impact this may have and more.https://t.co/yG46uNaLCf#UnityEngine #gamedevelopment — Susan Cummings (@cummingssi) September 14, 2023

In a post on Facebook, Helgason said, “We f*cked up on many levels. No other way to put it: a new business model for Unity was announced in a way that was hard to understand, but it also missed a bunch of important ‘corner’ cases, and in central ways ended up as the opposite of what it was supposed to be. Now to try again and try harder. I am provisionally optimistic about the progress. So sorry about this mess.”

And on its Twitter account, Unity said:

We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of… — Unity (@unity) September 17, 2023

We’ll have an update as soon as we hear more.